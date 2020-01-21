VIDEO: Baltimore Officer Surrounded and Attacked While Trying to Make Arrest

‘I’m sure going to work under these conditions is making it harder day by day for most…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Baltimore mob surrounded and attacked a police officer while he was trying to make an arrest last week, and the city’s law enforcement has blamed the “lack of respect for the law” among the city’s leadership.

A video shows a Baltimore police sergeant being kicked by onlookers while he tried to restrain a man on Friday. Since then, two men have been arrested: 20-year-old Donnell Burgess and another teenager, according to the Baltimore Sun.

This is the current climate in #Baltimore disturbing and humiliating. I’m sure going to work under these conditions is making it harder day by day for most. #stayalertstayalive #Policing in 2020 #ThisIsBaltimore a broken City!! pic.twitter.com/YqoYlkcPjw — Daniel Barahona🌎🦅🇺🇸 (@GlobalSETT) January 18, 2020

The sergeant was reportedly conduct a business check downtown when the suspect became augmentative and spat in the sergeant’s face. When the sergeant tried to arrest the suspect, two people began kicking the officer and others can be heard yelling, “Beat him!” while several others laughed.

Sgt. Mike Mancuso, president of a Baltimore police union, said this is “an all too familiar scenario” that reflects the anti-law enforcement rhetoric spread by Democratic city officials.

The officer was not injured, but Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the department is “absolutely outraged” by the incident.

“I saw people kicking the sergeant who was doing his lawful duty where he was supposed to be, doing what he was supposed to do, and then people are trying to not only kick the sergeant but prevent the lawful arrest of someone who broke the law,” Harrison said, according to CBS Baltimore. “Totally unacceptable, and they will feel the full weight of law enforcement when we catch them.”