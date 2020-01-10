Vermont Bill Would Ban Cell Phones for Those Under 21

‘The Internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists, and other extremists…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Vermont individuals under the age of 21 would not legally be allowed to use or possess a cellular phone under a new bill introduced by Democratic state Sen. John Rodgers.

The bill says that because cell-phone use has been linked to distracted driving, cyber bullying and, thus, loss of life, the state has a responsibility to protect young persons.

“The Internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists, and other extremists,” the bill states, according to the Barre Montpelier Times Argus.

Moreover, “cell phones have often been used by mass shooters of younger ages for research on previous shootings,” it continues.

Violation would result in a misdemeanor charge punishable by a maximum of one year behind bars and a $1,000 fine.

Rodgers tied the bill back to an ongoing national effort to restrict gun rights, saying that the state legislature—which is largely controlled by his own party—is “bent on taking away our Second Amendment rights” despite the fact that cell phones are more dangerous than guns.

The bill is largely symbolic, and even Rodgers said he doesn’t expect it to get anywhere.

“I have no delusions that it’s going to pass,” Rodgers said. “I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself.”

Michelle Fay, executive director of Voices for Vermont’s Children, said the bill is a waste of time and that state representatives should focus on issues that matter.

“There are so many critical issues impacting the lives of working families in Vermont today, from increasing minimum wage to implementing equitable family and medical leave insurance programs to establishing an office of child advocate,” she said. “We urge the Legislature to focus on the important work at hand instead of getting tied up in hollow diversions.”