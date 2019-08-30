Vancouver Rape Crisis Center Vandalized for Refusing to House Transgenders

‘It’s totally OK for people to disagree and not to support our position, but to make those kinds of threats is appalling…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Vancouver rape crisis shelter is facing death threats and vandalism for refusing to house transgender men who identify as women.

A follow up to the dead rat that was nailed to our door recently… this morning we found this writing scrawled across the windows of our storefront space that we use for support and training groups #Misogyny pic.twitter.com/vm6Gv8jWcj — VancouverRapeRelief (@VanRapeRelief) August 27, 2019

The photo shows “KILL TERFS” and “TRANS POWER” sprawled on the center’s windows. The word “TERF” is an acronym used by transgender rights activists, meaning “transgender exclusionary radical feminist.”

Hilla Kerner, a spokeswoman for the center, said the center supports women who have faced extraordinary violence and hardship, noting they don’t deserve to face more.

“It’s a very controversial position in Vancouver and it’s totally OK for people to disagree and not to support our position, but to make those kinds of threats is appalling,” Kerner said, according to City News. “Often our members will be targeted. People are expressing their disapproval of us, but we haven’t faced such unacceptable threats until now.”

Still, she said it wasn’t the worst that workers at the center had encountered in her estimation.

“We deal with real violence and physical violence, so I don’t want to blur the real threat on women’s lives and real dangers to women’s safety [with] abusive and intimidating language,” Kerner told the National Review. “This is not the same level of threatened violence.”

In March, the center lost funding after the Vancouver City Council caved to the transgender movement. The center accused the council of choosing “discrimination against women in the name of inclusion.”

“Vancouver City Council’s decision is intended to coerce us to change our position and practice of offering some of our core services only to women who are born female,” the center said in a statement at the time.