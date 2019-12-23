NJ Rep. Who Switched to GOP: Dems’ Impeachment Threats Were ‘Final Straw’

‘He said, ‘You’ve got to vote for impeachment. If you don’t, you’re not going to be able to run in my county…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who officially switched to the Republican Party last week, told Fox News that he did so because impeachment was the “final straw.”

Van Drew was struggling in the New Jersey Democratic Party, and he said the county party chairman threatened that if Van Drew did not vote for impeachment, he would lose reelection.

“One of the county chairmen came to me and said, ‘I have to speak with you.’ And I said, ‘sure’ and sat down. He said, ‘I just want to let you know that you have to vote for impeachment.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘You’ve got to vote for impeachment. If you don’t, you’re not going to be able to run in my county,'” Van Drew explained.

“It made me think for all the years that I’ve worked so hard and tried to give so much not only to the party but to everybody. And it all boils down to one vote that I may have my own individual opinion on one vote and that’s not going to be allowed,” Van Drew continued. “And I’m going to be punished for that? And that’s when I knew.”

Van Drew said he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump, adding that he “feels good” about the vote because he did the “honorable thing.”

“I feel that I did what was right for me and right for the country,” he said, arguing that the Democrats’ charges against Trump were “weak,” “thin,” and meaningless “to the American people.”

“It’s been a long, dark shadow on our country,” Van Drew added. “We are there to work for the American people and not to have constant political bickering.”