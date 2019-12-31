Va. County to Let Students Skip School for Political Protests

‘It’s a dawning of a new day in student activism, and school systems everywhere are going to have to be responsive to it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Virginia’s Fairfax County public school district will allow students to skip school to participate in political protests or other forms of activism.

This new policy is a response to the growing presence young Americans have among activist groups, said Fairfax School Board member Ryan McElveen, who introduced the policy.

“I think we’re setting the stage for the rest of the nation with this,” McElveen told The Washington Post. “It’s a dawning of a new day in student activism, and school systems everywhere are going to have to be responsive to it.”

McElveen is no stranger to leftist activism; he previously worked as assistant director of the John L. Thornton China Center, a Sinocentric advocacy group at the far-left Brookings Institute.

His partisan advocacy in one of the largest and most affluent school districts in the country—where many government agencies and policy-brokers make their home—follows an alarming trend of Chinese involvement with and interference in the American public-education system.

Now, Fairfax students in seventh through 12th grade will be allowed to take an excused absence to participate in pre-approved “civic engagement activities.”

But according to political-science experts, those activities will largely be in support of liberal causes, such as climate change and gun control, since conservatives tend to shy away from political activism.

“People who call themselves conservatives probably do still count respecting authority—staying in school—as a crucial and central tenet of the social order,” said Thai Jones, a lecturer at Columbia University.

Fairfax has been one of the most reliably “blue” Virginia counties in recent years due to the combination of DC-swamp denizens and first-generation immigrants that have helped to populate it.

Its pernicious influence on Virginia politics has been at the forefront of the Left’s successful efforts to flip the state into a radical left-wing testing-ground for extreme policies such as the gun-confiscation rules proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Liberal mega-donor George Soros also has taken a personal interest in the local Fairfax politics, donating heavily in the district attorney’s race to drive the already liberal legal authorities there farther to the left as he seeks to remake the criminal-justice system.

Nonetheless, fearing backlash from conservatives in the district, Fairfax officials nominally claimed they would make the policy as neutral as possible.

“Each side is so suspicious of the other that it’s become very hard for adults to trust what’s happening in schools is legitimate, if the other side seems to be ‘winning,’” said Meira Levinson, a Harvard University professor, said.

“We’re all always looking for what’s the political agenda—and that’s why, with this new policy in Fairfax County, there’s going to be contestation about it.”

Under the new policy, students must fill out a form at least two days ahead of their planned absence and explain why they plan to miss school. They must also obtain permission from their parent or guardian, and still stop by their school campus at least once on the day of their excused absence, said McElveen.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.