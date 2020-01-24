Rural Va. Counties Seriously Consider Joining West Virginia after Blue Takeover

‘These tensions have been compounded by a perception of contempt on the part of the government at Richmond…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) The far-left takeover of Virginia led by racist Gov. Ralph Northam has led some counties in the commonwealth to seriously consider leaving.

Outraged over extreme gun-confiscation proposals and other radical measures since the state’s General Assembly flipped blue last November (with heavy assistance from mega-donors outside the state) some of the state’s rural jurisdictions have considered joining West Virginia.

According to PJ Media, at least one Virginia county, Frederick, still has an open invitation from the 1800s to join, and some members of the county’s board of supervisors have expressed support.

Meanwhile, 40 of 100 West Virginia House delegates have signed on in support of HCR 8, a bill that would allow the Mountaineer State to accept any counties and towns seeking to make a Vaxit due to irreconcilable differences, said Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard on Tuesday.

“We’re starting to get some phone calls from friends on the border who say these folks want to leave,” said West Virginia Del. Gary Howell, the bill’s sponsor, who said what may have begun as a joke or an internet meme “has turned into a real thing” due to Democrats’ sustained assault on citizens’ basic constitutional rights.

Despite thousands showing up at a rally, garnering national media attention, in the Virginia capital of Richmond on Monday, the state legislature proceeded to pass three of its controversial gun-control measures.

Other alarming proposals in Virginia would loosen abortion laws, support the archaic Equal Rights Amendment, allow the removal of many of the state’s Confederate monuments, grant unfettered voting rights to convicted felons and alter election laws to benefit Democrats, who could conceivably secure permanent majorities in the former red state.

But the Left’s cavalier attitude toward gun-rights has been the deal-breaker, with the vast majority of Virginia counties threatening to become 2nd Amendment sanctuaries in civil disobedience of the legislature.

Northam and Virginia’s attorney general, Mark Herring, responded by earmarking a quarter-million dollars from the state’s recent budget surplus for additional “corrections” funding to jail those in defiance.

Howell’s legislation would invoke the same law that allowed West Virginia to split from Virginia in 1863, at the height of the Civil War, when the two regions were sharply divided over matters like the abolition of slavery and secession from the Union.

Citing specifically the infringements upon the Second Amendment, the bill says, “we extend an invitation to any constituent county or city of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be admitted to the body politic of the State of West Virginia … with the consent of a majority of the voters of such county or city voting upon such proposition.”

It also holds to task the contemptuous treatment that liberals in Virginia’s urban pockets—areas such as Northern Virginia, where many Washington, DC, swamp-dwellers reside—have for more rural regions.

“These tensions have been compounded by a perception of contempt on the part of the government at Richmond for the differences in certain fundamental political and societal principles which prevail between the varied counties and cities of that Commonwealth,” notes the bill.

The bill does not explicitly state that the counties in question must be contiguous, but at least one Facebook user’s proposal for a “West Virginia Beach” by extending its eastern boundary along the entire southern border had garnered more than 5,000 shares.