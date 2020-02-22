Utah Republicans Send Thank-You Note to Trump as Rebuke of Romney

‘As elected representatives of Utah’s citizens, we commend the President for his accomplishments…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Utah’s state House and Senate issued a citation thanking President Trump on behalf of the state’s citizens, just weeks after Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, voted to impeach Trump.

The citation was sent directly to the White House and did not require a presentation on the floor of the House or Senate, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, and it was intended to be a direct response to Romney’s vote.

Some Utah Republicans originally considered censuring Romney, but both chambers decided a subtle rebuke would be better placed. A citation is similar to a resolution, but it doesn’t require debate or amendment.

The citation states the U.S. economy has “grown steadily” under Trump’s administration, and specifically notes how Utah’s economy “has greatly benefited from the Trump administration’s economic policies,” according to KSL.com. Trump’s tax cuts were also mentioned, as well as his “tenacious” appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court and other federal judges “whose judicial philosophy is consistent with Utah values.”

“Now therefore be it resolved the Utah State Legislature expresses appreciation and gratitude for President Trump’s many accomplishments during his first term as President of the United States,” the citation states. “As elected representatives of Utah’s citizens, we commend the President for his accomplishments.”

Utah Democrats, however, were critical of the citation and blasted the Republicans for sending it to Trump without a debate or vote in the state’s legislature first.

“The citation fails to mention the Administration’s many problematic issues, policies, and attitudes that have hurt Utahns, particularly around issues dealing with air quality, refugees, immigrants, education, disregarding the protection of our public lands, and growing our national deficit,” the House Minority Caucus said in a statement, according to Fox-13.

Democrats went so far as to accuse the Utah GOP of breaking House rules. But the state’s Republicans remain unconcerned with the Democrats’ complaints.

“I think he’s a great president,” the state’s Senate President Stuart Adams said of Trump. “I hope we can move forward.”