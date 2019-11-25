Vulnerable Dems Want USMCA Passed to Blunt Impeachment Negatives

UNION BOSS: ‘Getting this done right is more important than getting it done fast…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) As the impeachment charade continues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., organized a meeting for battleground-state freshmen Democrats, who fear the party’s lack of policy achievements make them vulnerable, in a bid to ease their anxiety.

Last week Pelosi brought in Richard Trumka, president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Politico reported.

Trumka spoke about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, but he did not give the vulnerable Democrats the approval they hoped for, the Washington Examiner reported.

Swing-state Democrats want the impeachment probe to conclude before Christmas, and they want to travel back to their districts with the USMCA passed, but neither of these hopes appear possible.

“Our allies on Capitol Hill understand that getting this done right is more important than getting it done fast,” Trumka said. “So, until the administration can show us in writing that the new NAFTA is truly enforceable with stronger labor standards, there is still more work to be done.”

Pelosi said she has “no idea” if Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will conclude the impeachment inquiry before Christmas break.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., a member of the trade group negotiating with President Donald Trump’s administration, said some members “are anxious” about the USMCA and want “to know where things are.”

“It’s good to impart to them what we’ve done, what we’ve been working on for the last several months,” she said. “It’s great for them to hear from Rich Trumka about what are the issues that are unresolved.”

Democrats will likely not vote on the USMCA until they receive approval from Trumka, who represents about 12 million union members.

“A lot of pro-labor Democrats have been waiting for organized labor, which traditionally opposes free trade deals, to signal that it is okay to vote for USMCA,” Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar said. “A big part of it, for some members, is what labor says, what position they take. Labor has not been as vocal on this as it has been for some other trade deals.”