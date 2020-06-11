U.S. Soccer Board Bows to Rapinoe; Apologizes for Pro-Anthem Policy

‘We have not done enough to listen — especially to our players…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) U.S. Soccer’s board of directors caved to pressure from leftist players, such as women’s soccer all-star Megan Rapinoe, and repealed its policy requiring players to stand during the national anthem.

Rapinoe and the rest of the Women’s Soccer team had demanded that the board apologize for its 2017 policy, which it passed after Rapinoe began kneeling during games, and allow players to protest “racial inequality.”

“All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented,” the 2017 policy stated.

On Wednesday, the board acquiesced to the team’s demands and overturned the rule at the urging of U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone, according to the Washington Post.

“We have not done enough to listen — especially to our players — to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country. We apologize to our players — especially our Black players — staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism,” U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

By forbidding kneeling, the U.S. Soccer Federation pushed “misconceptions and fear that clouded the true meaning and significance of Colin Kaepernick, Megan Rapinoe and other athletes taking a knee,” the U.S. women’s soccer team said in a statement.

To rectify these misconceptions, the female players also demanded that the board of directors release a plan “on how it will now support the message and movement that it tried to silence four years ago.”

“This is everybody’s responsibility, including this union and its members,” the U.S. Women’s Soccer team said.

Rapinoe began kneeling during games in 2016 to express solidarity with failed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The NFL similarly apologized “for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.