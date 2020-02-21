UPS Fires Drivers for Praying on Company Property

‘Employers are prohibited from discriminating against employees based on religion…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Several United Parcel Service drivers were fired in late January, apparently for their decision to pray in the company’s parking lot before work.

Liberty Counsel, a non-profit law firm that defends First Amendment rights, sent a letter demanding that UPS eliminate a recently installed policy against “prayer meetings on UPS property” and to invite the terminated employees to return to work.

The group said UPS must respond by the close of business on Feb. 19, or else the company will face complaints through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or a federal lawsuit that alleges civil rights violations, Liberty Counsel reported.

“An order that employees refrain from voluntarily praying together violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” said Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver. “Employers are prohibited from discriminating against employees based on religion. These UPS drivers may voluntarily gather for prayer in the parking lot before they clock in for work. UPS must permit the drivers to continue praying together and reinstate the jobs of any who were fired.”

Beginning in July 2019, about 40 truck drivers at a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina UPS center decided to meet in a company parking lot before their shifts to pray.

Since then, the group has grown by 10 to 20 employees.

A manager told a driver on Jan. 16 that they “cannot pray anymore on company property because someone else may feel discriminated against.”

Employees then told Liberty Counsel about the conflict.

Four days later, the manager again told a driver that the employees “could no longer pray on company property because it violates others’ religious rights.”

After being bullied into forfeiting their religious rights, the drivers met in the parking lot the next week, but they did not pray, though some bowed their heads.

A week after the second encounter with the manager, on January 27, a post circulated on Facebook that claimed UPS was banning their drivers from praying.

Since these warnings, multiple drivers who prayed in the company’s parking lot have lost their jobs.