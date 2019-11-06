UNC–Charlotte Activists Protest Campus-Safety Head for Overseeing Gitmo

‘How could Bogdan possibly be qualified to protect UNCC students, faculty, and staff when all he knows how to do is brutalize his subordinates?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A group of University of North Carolina–Charlotte student-activists is demanding the school fire one of its top administrators after they discovered he had served at Guantanamo Bay.

John Bogdan, a retired Army colonel, was named the new associate vice chancellor for safety and security at UNC–Charlotte.

A highly decorated veteran with more than 30 years of awards and references, Bogdan’s military superiors have described him as a model of “military professionalism and excellence,” a “magnificent officer” and a “truly exceptional Army leader,” according to WCNC.

Nonetheless, left-wing campus protestors were outraged that the administration would promote a man who had “overseen multiple human rights violations,” prompting a series of editorials in the campus newspaper and flyers that read “#FireJohnBogdan.”

“In Guantanamo Bay, John Bogdan tortured people—most of whom were cleared for release,” a flyer stated, according to the Niner Times.

It then asked, “How could Bogdan possibly be qualified to protect UNCC students, faculty, and staff when all he knows how to do is brutalize his subordinates?”

The U.S. base in Cuba, established during the George W. Bush administration as a containment center for captured terrorists, drew fury from social justice warriors who objected to the use of water-boarding and other intelligence-gathering methods.

President Barack Obama also drew friendly fire from the Left for reneging on a campaign promise to close the facility.

During Obama’s second term, Bogdan oversaw significant security changes at Gitmo in 2013—including the re-institution of genital searches, meant to limit the risk of homemade weapons.

Bogdan disputed claims that he had participated in human rights violations, telling the Niner Times in August that rumors about his time at Gitmo were “generally full of inaccuracies” based “largely on other people’s opinions.”

Bogdan added that his “primary focus” has been and always will be “the safety and security of the University.”

UNC–Charlotte administrators defended their decision to hire Bogdan, noting that they only did so after a thorough investigation and lengthy national search.

“Prior to his employment, Bogdan went through a multi-step review process, including extensive reference and background checks, and underwent an assessment of behavioral competencies,” the school said in a statement. “References spoke of his character and commitment to service, which have been evident in his time at the University.”

Referencing the shooting earlier this year that took two lives, the administrators said Bogdan’s Army background afforded highly valued skills for dealing with such a crisis and its after-effects.

“As a military officer, Bogdan demonstrated significant leadership skills in safety readiness and emergency management, which are highly relevant to his responsibilities on campus and were critical in our response to the events of April 30 as well as the University’s ongoing recovery efforts,” said the statement.