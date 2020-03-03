Illegal Alien Who Entered as Unaccompanied Minor Arrested for Child Sex Abuse

‘It’s frightening that our detainer was ignored and he was released onto New York City streets to possibly re-offend…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The New York City Department of Corrections released a 20-year-old Guatemalan national after he was arrested for injuring a child, felony rape and child sexual-abuse.

Miguel Federico Ajqui–Ajtzalam was freed despite a detainer request that Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent to the corrections department, ICE reported.

Rather than safely detaining Ajqui–Ajtzalam while he was in New York City’s custody, officers from ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations had to arrest him in public, where he could have threatened them.

“It’s inconceivable that a individual who was arrested for local charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child would be released back into the community instead of being transferred to ICE who had a detainer in place.” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York.

“It’s frightening that our detainer was ignored and he was released onto New York City streets to possibly re-offend,” Decker said. “The safety of city residents, especially the more vulnerable, continues to be a priority for ICE enforcement.”

The New York Police Department arrested Ajqui–Ajtzalam on Feb. 27 for 2nd degree felony rape, second-degree sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old, and injuring a child younger than 17 years old.

Border Patrol encountered Ajqui–Ajtzalam in September 2016 after he illegally entered the United States, processed him as an “unaccompanied alien child,” and told him to appear in court.

ICE then released him into the American homeland in early November 2016 while he awaited a final removal order.

Since ICE re-arrested him on March 2, 2020 Ajqui-Ajtzalam awaits an immigration trial while in ICE’s custody.