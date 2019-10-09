REPORT: Ukraine Whistleblower Had Ties to a 2020 Democrat

TRUMP: ‘Why doesn’t the ICIG do something about this Scam?’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The anonymous Ukraine whistleblower has direct ties to a 2020 Democratic candidate, according to the intelligence community’s Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

At least three (anonymous) sources confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Atkinson wrote a letter expressing concern that the whistleblower showed “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.”

Who that candidate is and what the nature of their relationship is like is still unclear, but if the allegations are true, the whistleblower’s credibility could be at stake.

A connection to a Democratic candidate could raise important concerns about a conflict of interest.

Ironically, the Republicans who voiced skepticism about the whistleblower’s motivations for coming forward were derided.

“The intelligence community whistle-blower followed the advice of legal counsel from the beginning,” said Andrew Bakaj, a Democrat lawyer representing the whistle-blower. “The laws and processes have been followed.”

But it now seems the whistleblower exploited a loophole in the system to levy charges against the president.

“The IG said [the whistleblower] worked or had some type of professional relationship with one of the Democratic candidates,” one person with knowledge of what was said told the Examiner.

Two more sources said the same: “The IG said the whistleblower had a professional relationship with one of the 2020 candidates,” said the second source.

And the third source: “What [Atkinson] said was that the whistleblower self-disclosed that he was a registered Democrat and that he had a prior working relationship with a current 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.”

President Trump has already blasted the motivations of the whistleblower, accusing House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of assisting the anonymous person in order to force an impeachment inquiry.