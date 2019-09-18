Embattled Auto Union Strikes on GM, Distracts from Its Own Corruption Scandal

‘This strike is more about distracting from UAW boss misdeeds than what is actually best for rank-and-file workers…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) This week, the United Auto Workers union, which was recently busted for corruption, ordered over 40,000 General Motors employees to strike.

It’s the first strike against GM in more than a decade and is the result of ongoing negotiations between UAW and GM over issues like higher pay, medical coverage and job security.

Fifty-five factories and warehouses are currently at a standstills after employees walked out, costing GM up to $100 million per day.

But the National Right to Work foundation reminded GM employees that they are not legally required to join the UAW’s strike.

“The fact is, employees do not have to become or remain members of the UAW or any other union to get or keep their jobs,” the foundation said in a statement.

“Despite the often-misleading language in collective bargaining contracts, no employee is actually required to be a member of a union,” it said. “And if an employee is not a member of a union, then union officials cannot fine or discipline him or her. Thus, employees have the right to rebuff union strike demands under federal labor law.”

In light of UAW’s alleged corruption—which likely will result in additional scrutiny and government oversight at the very least—GM employees shouldn’t follow their marching orders any longer, said Mark Mix, the NRTW foundation’s president, in a statement.

“Given the swirling federal corruption and embezzlement scandal now engulfing the highest levels of the UAW hierarchy, it is understandable that many rank-and-file GM employees may conclude that this strike is more about distracting from UAW boss misdeeds than what is actually best for rank-and-file workers,” Mix said.

“Individual workers must decide for themselves whether abandoning their jobs at the behest of UAW bosses is really what is best for them and their families, especially given recent reports that officials at the highest levels of the UAW hierarchy are in the crosshairs of the FBI.”

UAW reopened negotiations with GM on Monday, but union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the two sides have only completed 2% of the contract. “We’ve got 98% to go,” he said, according to CBS News.