Twitter CEO Donates to Colin Kaepernick’s Legal Defense Fund for Rioters

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $3 million to Colin Kaepernick‘s legal-defense fund for protesters and rioters who the police arrest, TMZ reported.

Kaepernick, a former NFL player who became a radical left-wing activist, started the Know Your Rights Camp in 2016 to “teach” children about social and racial injustice, ESPN reported.

Dorsey granted the money to Kaepernick’s organization through his Start Small, LLC.

More #startsmall grants. $3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders. https://t.co/WGgKziHnwB — jack (@jack) June 3, 2020

As Twitter silences conservative voices, Dorsey lends his money to a group that will defend the “freedom fighters” who are terrorizing America’s communities.

Black liberationist groups seek to establish a neo-Marxist society by dismantling capitalism, eliminating law enforcement, and enacting a socialist economic and social program.

The Know Your Rights Camp website displays a Black Power symbol, a fist raised in the air, on its home page.

In a tweet with the same symbol, the group claims police are terrorists.

The @kaepernick7 Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative is now helping arrested Freedom Fighters NATIONWIDE! We’re also working w/ our lawyers to file civil rights cases against the police for their terroristic acts. More info/donate https://t.co/I8V7vYZzUW #wegotus pic.twitter.com/mr70QzHlzk — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) June 3, 2020

The Know Your Rights Camp said it seeks the “creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders,” according to NOQ Report.

Kaepernick’s group uses every emergency to promote racial division. The group promoted “a federal investigation into the racial disparities that have led to a disproportionate number of African Americans and other minorities being impacted by COVID-19” on Twitter.

The controversial Nike pitchman also has given money to other leftist causes, such as the effort to force mail-only ballots in the November election, which many skeptics have denounced as a blatant attempt to commit vote fraud.