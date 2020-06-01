Twitter Trolls (Including AOC) Demand de Blasio’s Resignation for Defending NYPD

‘Hatred of Bill de Blasio might be the only bipartisan political position in America…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Calls for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, to resign trended on Twitter last weekend after he defended the New York City Police Department’s action against rioters.

Rioters surrounded NYPD vehicles on Saturday and the officers drove forward into the crowd.

“It’s inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers,” de Blasio said a news conference Saturday. “That’s wrong on its face.”

De Blasio said he saw the “upsetting” video of the confrontation and wished the police had backed away.

“The situation was started by a group of protesters converging on a police vehicle, attacking that vehicle. It’s unacceptable,” de Blasio said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted at de Blasio after the news conference.

@NYCMayor your comments tonight were unacceptable. As mayor, this police department is under your leadership. This moment demands leadership & accountability from each of us. Defending and making excuses for NYPD running SUVs into crowds was wrong. Make it right. De-escalate. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

Yashir Ali, a contributor to the Huffington Post and New York magazine, tweeted that de Blasio is a “horrible” mayor who should “resign in disgrace,” Fox News reported.

Another Twitter user responded to Ali’s tweet.

Hatred of Bill de Blasio might be the only bipartisan political position in America — Ioana (@ibflorea) May 31, 2020

A New York Twitter user accused de Blasio of “ruthlessly defending NYPD at every turn,” despite a record of anti-police rhetoric.

De Blasio clashed with the NYPD in February, when the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association said de Blasio had chosen to side with Antifa radicals instead of police officers.