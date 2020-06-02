Twitter Censors GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz over Tweet About Antifa Terrorists

‘Their warning is my badge of honor…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Twitter censored Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after he blasted Antifa, a group of violent leftists formally designated as a terrorist organization last week.

Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 1, 2020

Twitter accused Gaetz of “glorifying violence,” but allowed the tweet to remain online because “it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.”

Twitter pulled a similar stunt last week when President Donald Trump warned that violence in Minneapolis would lead to even more violence.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let this happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you,” Trump tweeted.

The social media company added a disclaimer to Trump’s tweet forcing users to click “view” in order to see it.

That same disclaimer is attached to Gaetz’s tweet, and it’s a “badge of honor,” according to Gaetz.

Their warning is my badge of honor. Antifa is a terrorist organization, encouraging riots that hurt Americans. Our government should hunt them down. Twitter should stop enabling them. I’ll keep saying it. https://t.co/Nw3HFec53C — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 2, 2020



In response to Twitter’s antagonism, Trump introduced an executive order last week that would prevent Twitter and other notoriously left-leaning social media companies from enforcing a double standard against conservative views.

“When large, powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they exercise a dangerous power,” the order states.