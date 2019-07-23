Twice-Deported Alien Murders Iowa Mother and Two Children

‘This case demonstrates yet again the need for Congress to take action to more effectively secure our border…’

(Brian Freimuth, Liberty Headlines) Rosibeth Flores–Rodriguez and her two children were brutally murdered in their Des Moines, Iowa home last week by an illegal alien from Guatemala named Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel–Lopez.

Though Lopez had been deported twice before, authorities were unaware that he had crossed the border again.

Lopez is now on trial for the triple-homicide, but he is still not in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer confirmed that Lopez had been deported in 2010 and again in 2011. Lopez already has a prior conviction of illegal entry from 2010, according to WeAreIowa.com.

Following Lopez’s arrest, ICE filed an immigration detainer and an administrative arrest warrant with Polk County Jail, where Lopez is being held by Iowa police.

Current U.S. law states that Lopez should have already been sent to jail. According to ICE, illegally entering the country a second time after being deported is a felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, depending on the alien’s criminality.

After illegally entering the country for a third time, Lopez murdered Flores–Rodriguez; her 11-year-old daughter, Grecia; and her 5-year-old son, Ever.

When Lopez appeared in court last Thursday, he asked, through an interpreter, why he was being charged with three murders. Lopez admitted that he armed himself and shot Flores–Rodriguez, but he claimed that he killed the 29-year-old mother in self-defense.

Witnesses appearing in court refuted Lopez’s claim, stating that they “saw the defendant arm himself with a handgun and shoot and kill Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez without justification.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan asking for all the information the Department of Homeland Security has on Lopez.

“It is crucial we understand how someone who had been twice deported from this country was able to re-enter for at least a third time and commit such an act of senseless violence,” Grassley wrote in his letter. “This case demonstrates yet again the need for Congress to take action to more effectively secure our border and keep dangerous criminals from so easily entering the United States.”