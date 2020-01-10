Tulsi Gabbard: There’s ‘No Doubt’ Hillary Clinton is a ‘Warmonger’

‘I want the Iranians to know that if I’m the president, we will attack Iran…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, slammed failed 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton as a “warmonger” and “neocon.”

It is the latest in an ongoing war of words between the two Democrats. Clinton previously suggested, without evidence, that the moderate Gabbard was a “favorite of the Russians.”

During an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Gabbard agreed that Clinton, like much of the Democratic establishment, has been pro-intervention.

“So, whatever you think of Hillary, and … I think she’s capable in certain ways. I’m not—don’t think everything is about her is bad, but kind of a full-blown neocon, no? Or am I imagining that?” Carlson asked Gabbard.

“No, you’re not imagining,” Gabbard responded. “I think everybody knows and understands that she is a warmonger … And it is her record. There is proof of that.”

Gabbard’s comments were made in light of President Donald Trump’s recent decision to order the killing of Iranian general and terrorist Qassem Soleimani, a move that pushed the U.S. closer to war, according to Gabbard.

But if Clinton had been president, the result might have been even worse, Carlson pointed out, playing a 2008 clip in which Clinton said she’d be willing to go to war with Iran if the regime attacked Israel, a U.S. ally.

“If Iran were to launch a nuclear attack on Israel, what would our response be? I want the Iranians to know that if I’m the president, we will attack Iran,” Clinton said in the clip.

Gabbard said that one of the reasons she is running for president is to keep the U.S. out of unnecessary military conflicts in other parts of the world.

“I’m the only candidate running for president who served in uniform in Iraq—and understand very clearly the situation there,” she said.

“For days now, I’ve been calling for our troops from Iraq and Syria to come home, and here’s why: When we deploy our troops downrange … there has to be a very clear mission that is achievable … or that mission serves our country’s national security interest,” she continued, “but that is not happening now.”