Tulsi Gabbard Calls Out Joy Behar for Referring to Her As Russia’s ‘Useful Idiot’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, slammed “The View” co-host Joy Behar for referring to her as Russia’s “useful idiot.”

Gabbard appeared next to Behar in a Wednesday segment of “The View,” and immediately went after Behar to set some things straight.

“Some of you have accused me of being a traitor to my country, a Russian asset, a Trojan horse or … a ‘useful idiot’ I think was the term that you used, which basically means that I am naive or lack intelligence,” Gabbard said as Behar tried to interrupt her.

“I want to let your viewers know exactly who I am,” Gabbard continued. “I am a patriot. I love our country. I am a strong and intelligent woman of color, and I have dedicated almost my entire adult life to protecting the safety, the security and the freedom of all Americans in this country.”

Behar quickly fired back and said that voters should judge Gabbard’s presidential campaign based off of the people who support Gabbard.

“Franklin Graham finds you refreshing. He doesn’t find me refreshing,” Behar argued. “Richard Spencer, the white nationalist leader, says he could vote for you. I mean, you’re on Tucker Carlson at least 10 times, why don’t you go on Chris Wallace’s show?”

Gabbard responded: “This is why I’m here—because you and other people continue to spread these innuendos that have nothing to do with who I am.”

Behar then began defending Hillary Clinton, whom Gabbard has repeatedly criticized for trying to weaponize the Democratic establishment against her and spread unfounded accusations.

Gabbard never should have referred to Clinton as the “queen of warmongers,” because Clinton is “a woman, too,” Behar said.

“I know Hillary Clinton thinks you’re a witting asset,” Behar told Gabbard before doubling down on Clinton’s accusation that Gabbard is being used by the Russians to undermine the Democratic Party. “You might be unwitting—not that that means you’re stupid, but people can be used.”

Gabbard wasn’t having any of it, calling it an egregious “smear.”

“Let me start with how offensive it is to say that I’m a witting or unwitting asset of a foreign country, working against the interests of my country, a country that I am willing to lay my life down for,” Gabbard said.