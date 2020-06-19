Tulsa Mayor Dials Back Curfew for Trump Rally, Despite Fears of Antifa Clashes

‘As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump said that a curfew that was to be imposed on those attending his first rally in more than three months would not be in effect, despite lingering concerns over the possibility of clashes between opposing political factions.

I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum! @gtbynum — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum had declared a civil emergency and set a curfew for the area around the arena in which Trump plans to hold his campaign rally this weekend.

Bynum passed the executive order on Thursday and cited the civil unrest that has been taking place across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. That unrest could spread to Tulsa due to the actions of “individuals from organized groups” who plan “to travel to the City of Tulsa for the purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” he explained.

🚨CURFEW IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN🚨 As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety. As posted earlier, the area illustrated in this map will need to be free of vehicles and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/uT76N0IWRc — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 19, 2020

Bynum didn’t elaborate as to which groups he meant, but various reports over the past few weeks have confirmed that radical Antifa activists have been infiltrating protests to stir up trouble.

The threat of unrest, however, hasn’t deterred Trump supporters from flooding Tulsa. Scores of Trump supporters have been camped in parking lots and on sidewalks outside of the arena ahead of Saturday’s rally.

Tulsa police expect at least 100,000 people to attend the rally, according to Fox News.

“Tens of thousands of people will be able to be in attendance and we’re going to have multiple places where the president can speak,” Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, said.

The entire atmosphere will be like a “festival,” Parscale said. But the campaign is also taking the event seriously, providing each of its attendants with necessary health precautions, such as hand sanitizer.

For his part, Trump said he isn’t worried about COVID-19 or potential unrest. There will be “a crowd like I guess nobody has seen before,” Trump said Thursday.