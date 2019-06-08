TSA Lets Illegals Skip Airport Security Lines Ahead of Citizens

The TSA lets illegal aliens board with a Form I-862, Notice to Appear…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) In violation of its own policies, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is allowing illegal aliens to fly on commercial airlines without proper identification, a privilege not afforded to American citizens.

The TSA lets illegal aliens board with a Form I-862, Notice to Appear, which informs them about their immigration court date—a court date that about 40 percent of illegal aliens will never attend, the Center for Immigration Studies reported.

The TSA allows 15 different forms of identification for security purposes, but Form I-862 is not among them, The Washington Examiner reported.

A group of Republican Congressmen sent a letter to Kevin McAleenan, the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, to inquire about the TSA’s guidelines for transporting illegal aliens.

“Some of us have heard additional, unverified stories of groups of aliens being allowed to bypass TSA screening altogether and board flights prior to both the traveling public and federal law enforcement, the latter of whom are normally allowed to board first,” wrote Reps. Biggs, Babin, Gaetz, Cloud, Roy, Gosar, Duncan, and Hice, according to a press release.

They asked what, if any, form of identification illegal aliens need to board planes.

“Are aliens who are not traveling in ICE custody permitted to use a Form I-862 or any other form of identification that is not among the 15 acceptable forms identified by TSA?” the group wrote.

They also inquired about where DHS is transporting the illegal aliens, who is funding their air travel, what health screenings they undergo, and whether they have to pass through “TSA screenings, including x-rays or full body scans and search of baggage,” as Americans citizens do.