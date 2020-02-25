Trump’s Allies Compiling List of Disloyal Bureaucrats, Pro-Trump Picks

Trump is committed to rooting out the government employees actively trying to undermine his presidency…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump’s allies are reportedly assembling a list of “disloyal” government officials and matching them with pro-Trump replacements.

This list has been compiled since 2018, according to Axios, and some of its aggregators include prominent conservatives outside of the White House, such as Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Tom Fitton, president of the conservative nonprofit Judicial Watch.

One of the list associated with Ginni Thomas’s organization, Groundswell, includes State Department employees who actively worked against Trump during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, the outlet reports. The list recommends Trump fire several prominent officials in the department, including John Sullivan, the current U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Trump has already used the list at least once, according to Axios. The president withdrew the nomination of Jessie Liu to the Treasury Department after activists associated with these lists urged him against the appointment.

Republican Senate staffer Ledeen reportedly compiled a number of reasons why Trump should ignore Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s recommendation of Liu, according to a source with direct knowledge.

Some of these reasons included: Liu’s refusal to act on criminal referrals of some of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers, her willingness to sign “the sentencing filing asking for jail time” for Gen. Michael Flynn, her opposition to indicting former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, and more.

News of these memos comes as Trump cracks down on leaks and whistleblowers in his administration since the conclusion of the Senate’s impeachment trial. He recently ousted Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council official who testified agains Trump during the House’s impeachment inquiry, along with Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

Trump’s allies have also reportedly compiled a list of potential candidates for positions within Trump’s administration. Some of these candidates include: Sheriff David Clarke for a senior Homeland Security role, former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino for a Homeland Security or counterterrorism adviser role, and radio talk show host Chris Plante for press secretary.

Trump has made it clear that he is committed to rooting out the government employees actively trying to undermine his presidency. He said last week that he now knows the identity of the “resistance” official who penned an op-ed for the New York Times last year declaring that there is an inside-the-White House campaign against the president.

“People know it’s a fraud,” he added. “I know who it is, and I know who some of the leakers are.”

Trump has pointed to the book to make the case that some in his administration, including Obama holdovers, are working to undermine his agenda.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has dismissed the author as a “coward” and the content of the person’s writings as “nothing but lies.”