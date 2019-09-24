Trump Admin Threatens to Yank Calif. Highway Funds over Air Pollution

‘We won’t go back to the days when our air was the color of mud…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Trump administration threatened to withhold federal highway funding from California if it continues to fight the Environmental Protection Agency on its new, less restrictive vehicle emissions standards.

California is trying to keep the stricter Obama era regulations despite the EPA’s reversal —a move that led to a lawsuit launched by California and 23 other states on Friday.

Instead of enforcing laws that are now void, California should focus on basic air-pollution laws it has failed to enforce, said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

“Since the 1970s, California has failed to carry out its most basic tasks under the Clean Air Act,” Wheeler wrote in a letter to California leaders, according to the Sacramento Bee. “California has the worst air quality in the United States.”

Now, he said, the state has 34 million residents that are breathing air that doesn’t meet the National Ambient Air Quality standards.

The Trump administration said California has until Oct. 10 to rescind their “incomplete” air pollution plans and update and resubmit them.

If the state fails to do so, an EPA official said the result would be “sanctions clocks” that could cut California’s ties to federal highway funding.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed the effort as draconian.

“The White House has no interest in helping California comply with the Clean Air Act to improve the health and well-being of Californians,” Newsom said in a statement to The Hill. “This letter is a threat of pure retaliation.”

He accused the White House of bullying and of attempting to make the air dirtier.

“California is defending our state’s clean air laws from President Trump’s attacks,” Newsom said. “We won’t go back to the days when our air was the color of mud. We won’t relive entire summers when spending time outside amounted to a public health risk. We won’t be intimidated by this brazen political stunt.”