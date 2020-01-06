Trump Warns Enemies of ‘Disproportionate’ Response after Iran’s $80M Bounty

‘We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After an Iranian lawmaker threatened to attack the White House, placing an $80 million bounty on President Donald Trump’s head, Trump said the U.S. would respond in a “disproportionate manner” if Iran tried to act.

Iran vowed to retaliate after the U.S. took out one of its top terrorists, Qassem Soleimani. “We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,” said Abolfazl Abutorabi, a member of the Iranian parliament, according to the Daily Mail.

Iranian lawmakers openly chanted “death to America” during an open session of parliament on Sunday, and during Soleimani’s funeral, an official said that they would give $80 million to the person able to take out out Trump.

Lawmakers in Iran chant: “Death to America, Death to Israel.” pic.twitter.com/a1hwcSvDha — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 5, 2020

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump,” the official said, according to the Mirror.

Trump, however, seemed unfazed by Iran’s threats. In a tweet, he put his enemies in Iran and in Congress on notice that he was prepared to do whatever was necessary to defend America from further aggression, regardless of the rhetoric against him.

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

In addition to his push-back against Iran, Trump also threatened to sanction Iraq after its parliament voted to expel U.S. troops from the region.

“We’ve spent a lot of money in Iraq,” Trump told reporters. ”We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. … We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it. We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.”