Trump Trolls Romney’s Negative Coronavirus Test: ‘So Happy I Can Barely Speak!’

‘Romney is in isolation? Gee, That’s too bad…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump trolled Mitt Romney after the Utah senator announced he had tested negative for the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted that he was “so happy I can barely speak!”

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

Romney has been self-quarantined ever since Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. Because Romney had been in contact with Paul, he decided to be tested as well. When asked what he thought about Romney’s isolation, Trump said, “Gee, that’s too bad.”

Trump: “Romney is in isolation? Gee, That’s too bad. Go ahead.” Reporter: “Do I detect sarcasm there, sir?” Trump: “No, none whatsoever.” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UpDwpUDyFM — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) March 22, 2020

Romney will remain in isolation for the remainder of the two-week period, according to his office.

Trump and Romney have often been at odds with each other. In fact, Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump during the Senate’s impeachment trial, arguing that he could not in good conscience defend the president or his actions.

Trump responded to Romney’s vote by blasting him as a “failed presidential candidate.”