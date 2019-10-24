Trump 2020 Campaign Trolls Biden’s New Latino-Voter Outreach Program

‘The Biden campaign continues to be inept with a deeply flawed candidate…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Shortly after presidential hopeful Joe Biden announced his Latino-voter outreach program, the Trump 2020 campaign snapped up the web addresses and social media accounts with the name of the program.

Biden announced his “Todos Con Biden” program in Pennsylvania yesterday, declaring that it’s a historic “national network of Latin supporters.”

But it seems Biden forgot to trademark the name, because the Trump campaign purchased the www.todosconbiden.com domain and claimed the @TodosConBiden Twitter handle.

Now, if you go to the program’s website, it shows a photo of Biden hanging his head in front of an image of tumbleweed on a dirt road.

“Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos,” the website says in both English and Spanish. An additional link on the website then redirects visitors to the “Latinos for Trump” homepage.

The Trump campaign has also used its new Twitter page to troll Biden with videos and images of gaffes Biden has made about Hispanics.

Joe Biden is the king of putting “kids in cages” pic.twitter.com/zdRZL2bK5m — Todos Con Biden (@todosconbiden) October 23, 2019

Biden’s campaign responded and called Trump “childish.”

“It is no surprise that Trump’s campaign would resort to childish antics like this to take attention away from this president’s appalling record of separating families and using immigrants as scapegoats, fomenting hatred and white supremacy and trying to take away health care from millions of Americans who need it,” a Biden spokesperson told ABC News.

Trump’s campaign, however, said they’re helping Latino voters understand just how bad of a candidate Biden is.

“The Biden campaign continues to be inept with a deeply flawed candidate,” Deputy Communications Director Erin Perrine told ABC News. “Latinos are thriving under President Trump and now thanks to the Biden camp, people can find out more about that success at www.todosconbiden.com.”