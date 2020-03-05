White House Introduces New Survey to Establish Loyalty to Trump

‘Every President has the right to appoint people who are in line with their agenda and policies…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The White House has introduced a new questionnaire that asks potential employees about their commitment to President Donald Trump and his agenda, according to CNN.

The survey is intended to make sure White House employees are loyal to the president, so they must now answer questions about Trump, his campaign, and whether the employees support either or both.

The applicants are specifically asked, “What part of candidate Trump’s campaign message most appealed to you and why?”

The survey, itself, states that its purpose is “to expedite Presidential Personnel’s vetting process.”

It is specifically reserved for political appointments, according to the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office, and as such it’s not unusual. Almost every administration has vetted its appointees in a similar fashion, CNN noted.

“Every President has the right to appoint people who are in line with their agenda and policies,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

These new questions, however, are more personal, CNN contended.

One question asks potential White House picks if they’ve ever “appeared in the media to comment on ‘candidate Trump, President Trump, or other personnel or policies of the Trump administration.’”

Another asks employees to list the “thinkers, authors, books or political leaders” who have “influenced you and led you to your current beliefs.”

Potential employees must also list the campaigns they have “worked on or volunteered for,” according to CNN.

This is just the latest effort by the Trump administration to weed out officials who have been disloyal to the president and his policies.

He fired several officials involved in the Democrats’ impeachment saga, and he even brought back former employees who had been dismissed, most notably Hope Hicks and John McEntee, a former personal aide to Trump.

Trump appointed McEntee the White House’s new presidential personnel director. Ever since, McEntee has been scouring the administration for political appointees deemed disloyal to the president, according to CBS News.