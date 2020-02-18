Trump Suggests He Will Sue Those Involved in ‘Badly Tainted’ Mueller Investigation

‘He’s frustrated, obviously, and who knows what he’ll end up doing…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that he might sue those involved in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s “badly tainted” investigation.

Trump made the comment in light of recent criticism from his Republican allies that he should not have intervened in the Justice Department’s sentencing of Roger Stone, a former Trump associate recently convicted of seven charges.

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA court, and many other things,” Trump tweeted. “Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out.”

“If I wasn’t president, I’d be suing everyone all over the place, Trump added. “But maybe I still will.”

….BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham defended Trump’s threat and told Fox News that “the president’s obviously frustrated.”

“We all are,” she said. “For three years he has been under attack in one way or the other and the Mueller report is another example of that. Despite that, he continues to do great things. But he’s frustrated, obviously, and who knows what he’ll end up doing.”

Information that has come out about the Mueller investigation since its conclusion proves that Trump’s concerns were correct. Emails obtained by Judicial Watch show that Democrats had launched a pressure campaign to influence former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein‘s oversight of the investigation.

One email suggests that the Democrats’ attempted influence worked: Rosenstein wrote to one of his DOJ predecessors, Mark Filip, “I am with Mueller. He shares my view. Duty calls. Sometimes the moment chooses us.”