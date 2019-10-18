LAWYER WARNS: Trump Campaign Will Sue CNN For Bias, Misrepresentation

President seeks ‘a substantial payment of damages…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Trump’s reelection campaign announced in a letter it will sue CNN for its blatant bias against the administration.

In a four-page letter to CNN and the network’s president, Jeff Zucker, Trump attorney Charles Harder lists example after example of anti-Trump stories the network has ran.

“Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by so-called ‘mainstream’ news, as the current situation,” the letter reads, according to the Washington Examiner.

Harder also cited recent undercover videos by Project Veritas that exposes CNN executives describing Zucker’s “impeachment above all else” strategy.

The report catches CNN officials like media coordinator Nick Neville admitting on camera what was long suspected: that Zucker “has a personal vendetta against Trump.”

“Recently released video footage of individuals alleged to be your employees indicates that your reporting relating to President Trump is contrary to your own mission and the aforementioned Code of Ethics. Your own employees appear to state that CNN is focused on trying to ‘take down President Trump,’ driven by a ‘personal vendetta’ that Mr. Zucker purportedly has against him, rather than reporting the news in an objective manner,” Harder writes in the letter.

CNN’s bias isn’t constitutionally protected, according to Harder, because it violates the Lanham Act by “constituting misrepresentations to the public, to your advertisers, and to others.”

“Accordingly, my clients intend to file legal action against you, to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies, to the maximum extent permitted by law,” the letter reads.

As a result, the Trump campaign will demand “a substantial payment of damages” from CNN in court, Harder said.