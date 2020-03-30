Trump Fires Back at ‘Sick Puppy’ Pelosi: ‘She Has A Lot of Problems’

‘All she did was focus on impeachment…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Trump responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s criticism of the way he’s responded to the Wuhan virus outbreak, calling her a “sick puppy” who has “a lot of problems.”

Pelosi suggested this weekend that Trump is responsible downplaying COVID-19 and delaying medical aid, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths across the country.

“The president, his denial at the beginning, was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it continues his delaying in getting equipment to where it’s needed, is deadly,” she told CNN. “As the president fiddles, people are dying.”

.@SpeakerPelosi says the President downplaying the severity of #coronavirus is “deadly.” “As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/y8bFNbaPJy — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 29, 2020

Trump shot back on Monday morning, telling Fox & Friends, “It’s a sad thing. She’s a sick puppy in my opinion. She’s got a lot of problems.”

Pelosi was the one who wasted critical time, Trump said, pointing out how she had pursued a “sham” impeachment throughout January and February before intentionally delaying Congress’s $2.2 trillion relief package.

“All she did was focus on impeachment. She didn’t focus on anything having to do with pandemics,” Trump said. “And she lost and she looked like a fool.”

Trump also said Pelosi has intentionally ignored the proactive steps his administration’s Coronavirus Task Force took to prevent the spread of the virus within the U.S.

He made the decision to restrict air travel all the way back in January, but Pelosi has yet to acknowledge that, Trump said.

“I think it’s a disgrace to her country, her family,” Trump continued. “What a horrible statement to make.”