Trump Says Paul Ryan’s Record ‘Atrocious’ after Former Speaker Scolds Him

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-WI, said he viewed retirement from Congress as an “escape hatch” from working with President Donald Trump for another two years, according to a new book.

Despite their previously cordial relationship, Trump did not hesitate to hit back, Newsweek reported. In a series of tweets, Trump scolded Ryan for many of failures.

Paul Ryan, the failed V.P. candidate & former Speaker of the House, whose record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President), ultimately became a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

….When Mitt chose Paul I told people that’s the end of that Presidential run. He quit Congress because he didn’t know how to Win. They gave me standing O’s in the Great State of Wisconsin, & booed him off the stage. He promised me the Wall, & failed (happening anyway!)…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

Ryan’s hostile comments toward Trump came out in an advanced-copy of Politico Magazine chief political correspondent Timothy Alberta’s book, American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump.

Ryan claimed Trump is worse off since he and other establishment leaders retired because they kept him from pursuing “knee-jerk reactions” and “helped him make better decisions.”

Treating Trump like a child, Ryan said he constantly “wanted to scold” the president.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-UT, who ran a failed presidential campaign with Ryan in 2012, defended his former running mate, Deseret News reported.

“The fault for our 2012 loss is mine alone; @SpeakerRyan was a tireless campaigner, fundraiser, and conservative champion. As the sole person who could unite the House, he acquiesced to be Speaker as a service to the country,” Romney said. “His selfless leadership and lifelong policy work were critical to the tax and regulatory reform that have helped propel the economy. A man like Paul Ryan does not often come along.”