Trump Administration Announces Rule to Slow Asylum Claims

‘Will decrease forum shopping by economic migrants and those who seek to exploit our asylum system…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Justice Department and the Homeland Security Department announced a joint rule Monday that will curb illegal immigration by restricting which migrants can apply for asylum.

The rule will take effect Tuesday.

“The United States is a generous country but is being completely overwhelmed by the burdens associated with apprehending and processing hundreds of thousands of aliens along the southern border,” Attorney General William Barr said.

The two departments changed the United States’ asylum policy in accordance with the power that Congress gave them in the Immigration and Nationality Act, DHS reported.

The “third-country” rule will prevent migrants from applying for asylum in the United States if they have not applied “for protection from persecution or torture where it was available in at least one third country outside the alien’s country of citizenship, nationality, or last lawful habitual residence through which he or she transited en route to the United States.”

Central American migrants who travel through Mexico but do not apply for asylum there will be ineligible for asylum in the United States, under most circumstances.

Exceptions will be granted to migrants who apply for asylum outside the United States but are denied, victims “of a severe form of trafficking in persons,” and migrants who pass through countries en route to the United States that do not adhere to international asylum standards.

“This Rule will decrease forum shopping by economic migrants and those who seek to exploit our asylum system to obtain entry to the United States—while ensuring that no one is removed from the United States who is more likely than not to be tortured or persecuted on account of a protected ground,” Barr said.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-GA, praised the Trump administration’s steps to solve the border crisis with policy changes, but he called on Democrats to address the underlying problems in the law, according to a press release.

“While Democrats refuse to take legislative action to stem the border crisis, America’s policy loopholes continue to fuel that crisis,” Collins said. “Republicans have offered clear, simple solutions like the Fix the Immigration Loopholes Act to protect both migrants and American citizens, and it’s time to put partisanship aside and help the people suffering as a result of chaos at the border.”