JORDAN: Trump Admin Has Reunited Border Families, Complied w/ Subpoenas

Of the 1619 ‘separated’ children, 99% have been released from federal custody…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, released a report from the House Oversight Committee challenging the narrative that President Donald Trump’s administration has failed to adequately address the crisis at the southern border.

The report from the committee’s ranking minority member showed that the situation at the southern border is both a security and humanitarian crisis, but it found evidence that the Trump administration had “been responsive to an unprecedented surge of migrant children and family units at the southern border,” according to a press release.

Numerous testimonies—including those of James Carroll, the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, and Mike McDaniel, the director of the Houston High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area—concluded that the southern border is a hot spot for drug trafficking, human trafficking and violent drug-cartel activity.

Despite these security challenges, the Trump administration has successfully addressed the humanitarian crisis, reuniting most children who were separated from their families.

The Department of Health and Services has so far provided data on 1,619 children who were separated at the border. HHS has released about 99 percent of the children (1,603), and 95 percent of those released (1,546) are now with a parent or sponsor who agreed to care for them.

Most of the 73 children who were not reunited are still being cared for by HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, have voluntarily decided to return to their home country, or turned 18 years old and were released as the law requires.

The report also found that the Trump administration has cooperated with Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings‘s investigation into the border crisis.

Cummings said the Trump administration has engaged in a “cover-up,” but Jordan said it “has made a good-faith effort to comply with the Chairman’s demands.”

The departments of Homeland Security, Justice and HHS have given the Oversight Committee 7,459 pages of documents and complied with subpoenas.

“The Administration is continuing to comply with the Chairman’s subpoenas—producing information responsive to the Chairman’s requests on an ongoing basis, providing frequent briefings, and offering in camera reviews,” according to a press release.