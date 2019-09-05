Trump Admin Seeks to Restore Light-Bulb Freedom

‘Will ensure that the choice of how to light homes and businesses is left to the American people…’

(Liberty Headlines) Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday issued a new rule reversing an Obama-era mandate for all new light bulbs to be energy-efficient by 2020, a move welcomed by freedom advocates but strongly criticized by global warming alarmists.

Incandescent light bulbs, which were invented by Thomas Edison in 1878, have been on the decline since a 2007 law that mandated phased-in energy efficiency targets they could not meet.

LED bulbs, which use 20 to 25 percent of the energy of their traditional pear-shaped counterparts and whose advocates say last 10-25 times longer, now have the bulk of the market share. Costs of the new bulbs versus traditional incandescents — which in some stores used to be available for less than 25 cents each — have driven the expense of lighting homes higher, falling disproportionately harder on the poor.

On former president Barack Obama’s final day in office, his administration instituted even more onerous conditions under the 2007 law to include items like track lighting, candle-shaped bulbs used in chandeliers, and round globe bulbs used in bathrooms, with this final phase out set to occur by January 1, 2020.

The Trump administration has now deleted this update, arguing it was not in line with Congress’s original legislative intent and would place an extra cost burden on consumers and businesses. The regulations on traditional bulbs will remain.

“This action will ensure that the choice of how to light homes and businesses is left to the American people, not the federal government,” the Department of Energy said in a statement welcomed by the Association of Electrical Equipment and Medical Imaging Manufacturers, which agreed that the Obama administration had misconstrued the statute.

But the announcement was slammed by environmental groups including the Natural Resources Defense Council, which called the move illegal because it violated “anti-backsliding” provisions that prevent the energy department from weakening standards.

Noah Horowitz, the non-profit’s director for its center for energy efficiency standards, said in a statement it would “lead to higher energy bills for homes and businesses, plus significantly more pollution harming our health and the environment due to all the extra electricity that will need to be generated.”

Environmental extremist policies have already driven utility bills higher with mandates for the use of so-called “renewable” energy — such as costly, inefficient wind and solar — to generate electricity.

Information from © Agence France-Presse was used for this article.