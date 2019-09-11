Trump Admin. May Step In To Regulate Calif. Homeless Crisis

‘The liberal policies of overregulation, excessive taxation, and poor public service delivery are combining to dramatically increase poverty and public health risks…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Trump administration plans to crack down on California’s homeless problem if the state continues to do nothing about it, according to several officials familiar with the matter.

Speaking with The Washington Post, administration officials said President Donald Trump has discussed getting homeless people off the streets of Los Angeles and into government-funded facilities. There have been talks of tearing down current homeless camps and creating new facilities that would allow the federal government to have more control over the homeless policies California tries to enact.

Los Angeles’s “skid row” is one of the administration’s main areas of concern, according to the Post.

“Like many Americans, the President has taken notice of the homelessness crisis, particularly in cities and states where the liberal policies of overregulation, excessive taxation, and poor public service delivery are combining to dramatically increase poverty and public health risks,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told The Hill.

“President Trump has directed his team to go further and develop a range of policy options for consideration to deal with this tragedy,” Deere said.

Alex Comisar, a spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, said the city would welcome the administration’s aid.

“We welcome them and look forward to showing them our work to confront this humanitarian emergency,” Comisar said.

Trump has frequently blasted California’s Democratic leadership for the state’s growing homelessness issue, which is a “disgrace to our country,” Trump said.