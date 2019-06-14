Trump Discusses Primary Challenge for Justin Amash after GOP Betrayals

‘The only people still fixated on the Russia collusion hoax are political foes of President Trump hoping to defeat him in 2020 by any desperate means possible…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump discussed with advisers the prospect of unseating Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., who accused him of “impeachable conduct.”

Trump talked about a Republican primary challenge with Vice President Mike Pence, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, who co-founded the Freedom Caucus with Amash, Politico reported.

McDaniel cannot endorse in the Republican primary due to her position, but she said in a statement that it’s “sad to see Congressman Amash parroting the Democrats’ talking points on Russia.”

“The only people still fixated on the Russia collusion hoax are political foes of President Trump hoping to defeat him in 2020 by any desperate means possible,” she said. “Voters in Amash’s district strongly support this president and would rather their congressman work to support the president’s policies that have brought jobs, increased wages and made life better for Americans.”

Pence and Meadows did not comment.

Amash abandoned the Freedom Caucus this week, further distancing himself from his closest allies in the House.

Amash also has a shaky relationship with the Republican Party leadership.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that Amash “votes more with [Democrat Speaker] Nancy Pelosi than he ever votes with me.”

“I think everyone knows he’s lying,” Amash said. “That’s typical Kevin.”

Amash has sided with McCarthy on the majority—65 percent—of votes.

McCarthy, however, was likely expressing his frustration with Amash who consistently votes against Republicans the other third of the time.

This year, Amash voted against Republicans 33.1 percent of the time, more than any Republican in Congress, Michigan Advance reported.

He opposed the Republican Party on 33.9 percent of votes in the 115th Congress, 24.7 percent in the 114th, 22.9 percent in the 113th and 25.5 percent in the 112th.

So far, Amash has lost the support of the Devos family, which has contributed about $300,000 to his campaigns since 2010, Detroit News reported.

Amash may avoid Trump and the Republican Party’s opposition by declining to run for the House in 2020. Some have speculated that he may run for president on the Libertarian Party ticket.