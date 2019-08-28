ANONYMOUS SOURCES: Trump Allegedly Promised Pardons to Get Border Wall Built

‘At no time has the President indicated, asked, directed or pressured the Acting Secretary to do anything illegal…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump reportedly told administration officials that he would pardon them if they are indicted for breaking any laws while building the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump allegedly made the comment during a meeting in which he instructed officials to expedite construction of the southern border wall by speeding along border contracts, using eminent domain to take private land, and overriding environmental concerns, The Washington Post reported in yet another story almost totally dependent on anonymous sources.

Trump was said to have told officials to “take the land” that they needed to build the wall.

“Don’t worry. I’ll pardon you,” he allegedly said.

One aide said Trump was joking about issuing pardons.

In April, Trump told Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan that he would pardon him if he broke any laws while closing the southern border and denying entry to illegal immigrants, USA Today reported.

The Department of Homeland Security responded in a statement, saying that the president was not seriously asking McAleenan to break the law.

“At no time has the President indicated, asked, directed or pressured the Acting Secretary to do anything illegal,” the department said in a statement. “Nor would the Acting Secretary take actions that are not in accordance with our responsibility to enforce the law.”

Trump does want his administration to build significant portions of the wall before the 2020 election. The wall is considered to be the most important campaign promise to his base.

Trump has taken criticism from both supporters and opponents for building only replacement barriers since he took office.

But Customs and Border Protection reported that it has constructed 60 miles of new wall since Trump took office.

CBP said it will complete 450 miles of new wall by the end of 2020, while Secretary of Defense Mike Esper said his department will soon construct an additional 20 miles of the wall with funds redirected from the Pentagon, CNN reported.