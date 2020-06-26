Trump Signs New Exec. Order Protecting Monuments w/ 10-Year Prison Terms

‘Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) After pledging a day earlier to dispatch US marshals to protect public statues and monuments from vandalism amid ongoing left-wing race riots, President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he was issuing an executive order.

Those implicated in the destruction may now face “long prison terms” he said via Twitter.

I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues – and combatting recent Criminal Violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

He elaborated that the order could result in prison sentences of up to 10 years.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Trump has continually advocated for a strong response but has been undermined in those efforts by leftist local and state leaders who preside in many of the major cities where the monuments have come under attack.

At a rally in Tulsa last Saturday, however, he had said that one of the most egregious example—the takeover of six blocks in downtown Seattle by anarchist protesters—would be left to the city’s far left mayor and governor.

“I may be wrong, but it’s probably better for us to just watch that disaster,” he said.

A day later, following a series of shootings—including fatalities—in the notorious CHOP zone, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced she would be seeking to peacefully reclaim it.

As of Friday, only a few dozen stragglers remained as bulldozers entered into the barricaded area.

The outrage over monuments has continued to grow, however, as the rioters target not only controversial figures, such as allegedly pro-slavery Confederate leaders, but also have attacked noted abolitionists and others with no discernible motive except destruction.