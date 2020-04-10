REPORT: Trump Tells Advisers He Wants Country Opened by May 1

Says virus has reached its peak…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) In private conversations with advisers, President Donald Trump said he would like to open as much of the nation’s economy as possible by May 1, according to a report from the Washington Post that relies on anonymous sources.

Trump has not publicly stated the “aspirational” date on which he thinks the country will open because of the backlash from Twitter blue-checks, experts, and the corporate media.

When he said last month that he hoped Americans could return to church, work, and recreation by Easter, the media accused him of not listening to nation’s top bureaucrats.

CNN warned of a massive spike in Wuhan virus cases if Americans return to crowded workplaces or events.

“I said it would be very tough, and I was criticized for that, so I don’t like giving dates,” he said during a Wednesday White House press briefing, Breitbart reported. “I think we will be sooner rather than later.”

Trump said America will not begin to return to normal until the infection and hospitalization curves reach the “downside of that slope,” Trump said, referring to the time when Wuhan virus infections and hospitalizations decrease.

At his Thursday press briefing, Trump said the nation was at the “top of the hill,” meaning that the virus had reached its peak.

“Hopefully, we’re going to be opening up — you could call it opening — very, very, very, very soon, I hope,” he said.

Attorney General Bill Barr, who called quarantine and anti-communicative distancing measures “draconian,” hoped the nation would open by May 1 as well.

“When this period of time, at the end of April, expires, I think we have to allow people to adapt more than we have, and not just tell people to go home and hide under their bed, but allow them to use other ways — social distancing and other means — to protect themselves,” Barr said.