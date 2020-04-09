TRUMP: Obama Hasn’t Endorsed Biden Because He ‘Knows Something You Don’t Know’

‘It does amaze me that President Obama has not supported Sleepy Joe… When is it going to happen?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that the reason former President Barack Obama hadn’t yet endorsed his own vice president was because he “knows something” about Joe Biden “that you don’t know.”

“It does amaze me that President Obama has not supported Sleepy Joe. It just hasn’t happened. When is it going to happen?” Trump said. “He knows something that you don’t know. That I think I know. But you don’t know.”

President Trump on @BernieSanders: “He didn’t really drop out. What about his delegates? I mean, he said he’s going to keep his delegates. That’s a weird deal… I don’t know why President Obama hasn’t supported @JoeBiden a long time ago, there’s something he feels is wrong…” pic.twitter.com/uwRcwZY1vV — CSPAN (@cspan) April 8, 2020

Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee, since Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., officially dropped out of the race on Wednesday. But Trump said he believes there’s “a weird deal going on” in the party, pointing out that Sanders said he is going to keep his delegates.

“He didn’t really drop out. What about his delegates?” Trump said. “I mean, he said he’s going to keep his delegates.”

Much speculation previously centered around the possibility of a brokered convention—giving an outsize role to party elites known as super-delegates—if no candidate received a majority of votes.

Although Biden now appears poised to clinch the primaries, several scenarios remain open for how party power-brokers could dispatch with him should the 77-year-old be deemed unfit to run.

Many are openly worried that the gaffe-prone career politician may be in a state of advanced cognitive decline after recent appearances.

Biden already has been forced to answer for a litany of scandals including his corrupt family business ventures—as well as his inappropriate, non-consensual contact with women and young girls. He has yet to publicly respond to a recent rape accusation that surfaced after the coronavirus became the focus of national media attention.

Obama has refrained from endorsing any one of the Democratic candidates, but his silence has been particularly poignant when it comes to Biden, given the well-known bond between the two politicians.

In November, he even trashed his former running mate in a conversation, according to a Democrat who spoke to Mediaite.

“With one candidate, he pointed out that during his own 2008 campaign, he had an intimate bond with the electorate, especially in Iowa, that he no longer has,” the Democrat recalled. “Then he added, ‘And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden.’”