Trump Mocks Michigan AG for Threatening Ford over Face-Mask Controversy

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel slammed President Donald Trump as a “petulant child” and said he is no longer welcome in the state because he removed his facial covering while touring a Ford manufacturing plant in Yipsilanti.

“The president is a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules, and I have to say, this is no joke,” Nessel told CNN on Thursday evening, claiming that Trump might directly infect plant workers with the coronavirus even though he does not have it.

WATCH: Michigan AG @DanaNessel jumps on CNN outraged that President Trump did not wear a face mask in public Says she may bring charges against Ford for not forcing Trump to wear a mask at production plant pic.twitter.com/fAoniB2NkT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2020

Nessel also threatened to press charges against Ford for allowing the president to walk around the plant without a mask.

“We’re going to have a very serious conversation with Ford in the event that they permitted the president” to go without a mask “in violation of Whitmer’s order requiring anyone who is medically able to wear a mask in an enclosed space,” Nessel said.

“They knew exactly what the order was, and if they permitted anyone, even the president, to defy that order, I think that has serious health consequences.”

Trump did, however, wear a mask during his tour of the Yipsilanti facility. He only took it off during the public portion of the event, because he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

saw this on Facebook, taken by a Ford employee, here’s @realDonaldTrump rocking a mask w/ Bill Ford Jr. pic.twitter.com/ZY5OnzI9Qi — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) May 22, 2020

Trump fired back at Nessel and blasted her for “taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford.”

Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor – they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have – until I came along and brought business back to Michigan. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

“The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask,” Trump said in a follow-up tweet. “Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along!”