Trump Campaign Denounces Minneapolis Mayor’s Extortion over Hefty Rally Fees

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is fighting the mayor of Minneapolis for “attempt to extort” the campaign with excessive fines and security fees ahead of a rally next week.

Trump’s 2020 campaign is renting out Minneapolis’s Target Center for its rally scheduled for this week, but according to campaign manager Brad Pascale, the city is charging an insane amount money in an attempt to stop the rally from taking place.

Minneapolis told the campaign it must pay $530,000 in security fees up front—a charge Pascale says he’s never seen before.

“The radical leftist mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is abusing the power of his office and attempting to extort President Trump’s re-election campaign by conjuring a phony and outlandish bill for security in an effort to block a scheduled Keep America Great rally,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement.

This is an outrageous abuse of power by a liberal mayor trying to deny the rights of his own city’s residents just because he hates the President! Press Release: https://t.co/7eBwgqQuIp pic.twitter.com/4jGWATdDD7 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 8, 2019

Lt. Bob Kroll, a police union leader with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, agreed with Pascale and accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Fray of discriminating against Trump.

“It’s disparate treatment,” Kroll told Fox News. “They have not charged nearly that much for other events.”

Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo also implemented a new rule barring off-duty officers from appearing at campaign rallies in uniform.

Arradondo claimed the rule wasn’t a jab at Trump and that the department is “not showing favor or bias toward a particular political party or candidate.”

But Kroll and his fellow officers disagreed, which is why they created red “Cops for Trump” shirts that they plan to wear at the rally.

“In compliance with policy, we don’t want any issue,” Kroll explained.

“So, we just thought you know what we’ll turn the place into a sea of red with the shirts we designed,” he said. “And, they’re available and we can’t keep them on the shelves. They’ve been selling out as fast as they come in!”