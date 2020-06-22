TRUMP: Mail-In Vote Fraud from Soros, Foreign Countries is ‘Biggest Risk’ to Election

‘If we don’t win those lawsuits, I think—I think it puts the election at risk…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump acknowledged that despite an array of challenges, including recent revelations about likely Chinese election interference, he considered the leftist effort to force mail-in ballots that would invite massive election fraud to be one of his greatest risks.

Trump said he is confident that the “silent majority” of Americans will turn out once again in November.

But the increase in voting by mail—an effort largely being pushed by Democrats under the phony auspices of the coronavirus health threat—is a legitimate threat to his reelection efforts, as he said last month.

MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION. BIG MAIL-IN VICTORY IN TEXAS COURT TODAY. CONGRATS!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The Left’s true intentions have become even clearer in the intervening weeks. Democrats and their media allies first buried the discussion of the coronavirus during recent race-riots and Black Lives Matter protests, only to conveniently resurrect it in talk of Trump’s return to the campaign trail.

Trump’s reelection campaign already has pledged millions of dollars to defending court challenges from activist groups in order to make sure that Democrats don’t get their way.

The “biggest risk,” however, is that Trump’s team doesn’t win the lawsuits, he told Politico.

“We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don’t win those lawsuits, I think—I think it puts the election at risk,” he said.

The cynical plot by his opponents has been a top concern since election-stealing left-wing operatives first pushed the scheme on the very day that Trump declared a national emergency to respond to the pandemic.

It was further confirmed in recent reports that globalist billionaire George Soros—who frequently operates in the shadows through shell organizations to contribute to pro-anarchist groups like Antifa, open-border activism, anti-law-and-order prosecutors and other efforts to undermine the democratic process—planned to openly contribute $59 million to mail-in ballot efforts.

Nonetheless, mainstream media has continued to lay cover for the confessed Nazi-collaborator, originally from Hungary. They have maintained that any scrutiny of his interference efforts was anti-Semitic and dismissing the concerns as a conspiracy theory without any substantive refutation of the evidence to the contrary.

Despite reams of evidence outlining the problems with voting fraud and ballot mishandling during recent mail-in elections and long before, the media often has repeated the false trope that “no evidence exists” to support the accusations.

But the threat of fraud isn’t just coming from the Democrats, Trump said in a tweet on Monday. He argued that “millions of mail-in ballots will be printed by foreign countries” in an attempt to sway the election.

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.