Trump Administration Ends Use of Fetal Tissue in Medical Research

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it’s suspending the use of fetal tissue in medical research conducted by government agencies, including the National Institute of Health.

“Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the NIH has used fetal tissue for research since the 1950s.

It’s obtained through elective abortions and has been used to develop vaccines against diseases like measles and polio, according to the CRS.

The NIH reported that it spent $103 million taxpayer dollars purchasing and experimenting on human fetal tissue in fiscal year 2018.

The Trump administration also announced it would investigate any government-funded research at universities or other scientific centers that use fetal tissue.

As a result, the administration said it would let its contract with the University of California, San Francisco expire on Wednesday because the contract was for “research involving human fetal tissue from elective abortions.”

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise praised the decision as a major victory for the pro-life movement.

“The government has no business subsidizing researchers that traffic the body parts of aborted babies, especially the babies from this contract which are shockingly around 17 and 24 weeks gestation,” Scalise said in a statement. “The United States is the most innovative nation in the world; alternatives to fetal tissue research exist and should be pursued. It is reprehensible for anyone to profit from the tragedy of abortion and the Trump Administration is making that clear by saying no to this ethically tainted research.”

HHS said it will continue to fund alternative research methods.

“Every human life, from conception to natural death, has dignity and value. That’s why we commend the Trump Administration’s decision to end NIH research using the broken body parts of aborted babies,” Alliance Defending Freedom legislative counsel Kellie Fiedorek said in a statement. “Truly ethical research abides by federal law and refuses to sacrifice the rights of unborn children in its efforts to find innovative cures.”