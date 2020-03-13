Trump Declares Nat’l Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

‘Through a very collective action and shared sacrifice, national determination, we will overcome the threat of the virus…’

(Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump said at a White House press conference Friday that he planned to declare a national emergency, giving him broader powers to act while combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said early efforts to prevent the spread had succeeded “through talent or through luck, call it what you want—but through a very collective action and shared sacrifice, national determination, we will overcome the threat of the virus.”

The announcement came as Trump mulled tighter travel restrictions and organizers pulled the plug on major public events nationwide.

Earlier in the week, Trump announced he was implementing a 30-day curb in travel from much of the European Union, where the virus has ravaged Italy and may easily spread elsewhere.

He also was said to be considering restrictions on travel to California and Washington state, both of which have been heavily impacted already.

Trump said that the virus response was “now entering a new phase.”

“We had some very old and obsolete rules that we had to live with that worked under certain circumstances but not under mass circumstances,” he said.

The declaration gave the White House authority “to unleash the full power of the federal government at this effort,” he said.

Fox News—which was told in advance of the planned announcement after Trump tweeted about the press conference—said that the declaration would allow Trump to mobilize Federal Emergency Management Agency resources and provide direct aid.

States then would be able to request up to 75 percent in relief funds, it said.

Additionally, Trump said it would empower Alex Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, to exercise “broad new authority” in waiving certain regulations for hospitals and other medical responders.

“The secretary of HHS will be able to immediately waive provisions of applicable laws and regulations to give doctors and hospitals … maximum flexibility to respond to the virus and care for nations,” Trump said.

That would empower physicians and hospitals to exercise their own judgment more in determining the needs of their patients.

“They can do as they want. They can do what they have to do,” Trump said. “They know what they have to do. Now they don’t have any problem getting it done.”

Trump went on to promise additional support during the crisis as other needs arose.

“We will remove or eliminate every obstacle necessary to deliver our people the care that they need and that they’re entitled to,” he said. “No resource will be spared—nothing whatsoever.”

Negotiations w/ Congress

The declaration came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Trump administration were laboring to finish a coronavirus aid package Friday that would fast-track federal aid to anxious Americans and calm teetering financial markets amid the global crisis.

Central to the discussion are free testing for the virus and guaranteed sick pay for workers who are taking time away from jobs, along with an infusion of dollars to handle unemployment benefits and boost food programs for children, families and seniors.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both indicated a deal was within reach after days of around-the-clock negotiations, with expectations of a Friday announcement. The House could then swiftly vote. Republican leaders are reviewing the details.

GOP leaders in Congress want to be sure that Trump publicly supports the package before they sign off on it ahead of any vote, according to a top congressional aide unauthorized to discuss the private talks and speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier Friday, Mnuchin sounded an optimistic note. “I think we’re very close to getting this done,” he said in an appearance on CNBC.

Mnuchin cautioned that “people should understand the numbers are going to go up before they go down.”

Late Thursday, Pelosi said an agreement on an aid package was near. She said a deal was “subject to an exchange of paper and we hope to have an announcement tomorrow.” Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke again early Friday.

Washington Reacts

The House aid package builds on an emergency $8.3 billion measure approved last week and is aimed at providing additional health and financial resources to arrest the sudden spread of the pandemic and the kind of economic fallout unseen in a generation.

Pelosi promised a third coronavirus package will follow soon, though the House is leaving Washington on Friday for a previously scheduled recess. That measure will include more aggressive steps to boost the U.S. economy as the formerly robust market took huge hits from the ensuing panic.

Democratic economic stimulus ideas like more generous food stamp benefits aren’t favored by Republicans, while Democrats aren’t very friendly to GOP ideas like easing business regulations. States are already clamoring for fiscal relief from Washington as the virus threatens their budgets.

There appeared to be little appetite within either party for Trump’s proposal to suspend collection of the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax.

Mnuchin, however, said on Friday that the president remains committed to pursuing the payroll tax cut. “It is a giant stimulus.”

Disruptions from the virus spread throughout the Washington metropolitan area, as the Capitol, White House and Supreme Court all declared themselves off limits to the public for now, symbols of a nation hunkering down. And schools in the District of Columbia announced they would close, starting Monday, until April 1.

The storied Smithsonian said it was canceling all public events and will temporarily close its network of museums and the National Zoo, starting Saturday. And Trump proposed postponing this summer’s Olympics in Japan for a year, too.

Trump said he will halt his signature campaign rallies, telling reporters he needs a “little separation until such time as this goes away.” Democratic presidential rivals Joe Biden and rival Sen. Bernie Sanders said they would no longer hold large political gatherings and their staffs would work from home as the race for the presidency moved online.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press