(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) As China comes under increasing scrutiny for its role in covering up the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration took a bold step to end America’s reliance on Chinese pharmaceuticals.

An office within the Department of Health and Human Services signed a $354 million contract with Phlow Corp, a start-up generic drug manufacturer in Richmond, Virginia, the Daily Wire reported.

The current health crisis exposed America’s reliance on foreign drug manufacturers, particularly China.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the contract is “a significant step to rebuild our domestic ability to protect ourselves from health threats.”

After decades of off-shoring, this contract will help on-shore drug manufacturing and build up the nation’s strategic stockpile of ingredients that are needed for critical medications.

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro, who has shaped the Trump administration’s trade policies, said the deal was “an historic turning point in America’s efforts to onshore its pharmaceutical production and supply chains.”

This contract “will not only help bring our essential medicines home but actually do so in a way that is cost competitive with the sweatshops and pollution havens of the world,” Navarro said.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within HHS awarded the contract after a recent change of leadership that led to the newest anti-Trump whistleblower, Rick Bright. It may now be crucial to know if Bright favored or opposed the contract.

BARMA could extend the contract from five to 10 years and increase the amount paid to $812 million, the New York Times reported.

Eric Edwards, Phlow Corp’s president and CEO, said the federal government’s involvement in this issue is needed.

“There are not a lot of people wanting to bring back generic medicine manufacturing to the United States that has been lost to India and China over decades,” he said. “You need someone like the federal government saying this is too important for us not to focus on.”

The company uses “continuous manufacturing” to ensure that drug shortages can be quickly overcome.

“The United States’ drug supply chain is broken, becoming dangerously dependent upon Foreign Suppliers for our most essential generic medicines,” the Phlow Corp website says. “Phlow was formed to manufacture low-cost, high quality, essential generic drugs for the United States.”