REPORT: Trump’s Deportation Numbers Nowhere Near as High as Obama’s

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Despite the Trump administration’s hardline stance, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported significantly fewer illegal immigrants than it did under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Under the Obama administration, ICE’s deportations were above 385,000 each year from 2009-2011, according to Axios.

Its highest deportation number was 409,849 in 2012.

In comparison, ICE’s deportations fell to 226,119 in 2017 and rose to 250,000 in 2018. Its highest number has been 282,242 this year.

The Associated Press reported that part of the reason ICE’s deportation numbers are comparatively low is because the agency is facing an “already overwhelmed, lacking staff, funding, and detention space for its current work.”

At the same time, illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border could be at an all-time-high, according to research by the Immigration Reform Law Institute.

More than 1.7 million illegal aliens — mostly from Central America and Mexico — have either received deportation orders or have pending final orders for removal, the group reported.

As of June 2018, there were over 644,000 active deportation orders and more than a million cases of pending final removal orders for non-detained illegal aliens.

“The illegal immigration problem in America is bursting at the seams,” Dale Wilcox, executive director of IRLI, said in a statement.

“Among the roughly 12 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States, we have a population greater than the City of Philadelphia’s that has been ordered removed or has pending final removal orders—from Central America and Mexico alone,” Wilcox said.

President Trump announced earlier this week that he plans to ramp up deportations to ease the overburdened immigration system.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” Trump wrote on Twitter.