Trump Says He May Not Debate Dem Nominee Under ‘Biased’ Commission

‘There are many options, including doing them directly…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Trump announced that he would debate “whoever the lucky person is who stumbles across the finish line” in the Democratic primary, but said he would do so on his own terms, not those of the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Trump criticized the nonprofit group responsible for organizing the debates as a “biased” organization that unfairly stacked the odds against him in 2016.

“As President, the debates are up to me, and there are many options, including doing them directly & avoiding the nasty politics of this very biased Commission,” Trump tweeted. “I will make a decision at an appropriate time but in the meantime, the Commission on Presidential Debates is NOT authorized to speak for me (or R’s)!”

….The problem is that the so-called Commission on Presidential Debates is stacked with Trump Haters & Never Trumpers. 3 years ago they were forced to publicly apologize for modulating my microphone in the first debate against Crooked Hillary. As President, the debates are up… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2019

The New York Times reported last week that Trump is considering sitting out of the presidential debates due to distrust of the commission and who they might choose as the moderators.

Now, Trump is suggesting that he will participate in more than three debates if the events are hosted by a different entity.

The commission responded to Trump’s attacks and said it does not have a partisan agenda.

“The televised general election debates are an important part of our democratic process,” the commission said in a statement. “Since 1988, the Commission on Presidential Debates has conducted 30 general election presidential and vice presidential debates. Our record is one of fairness, balance and non-partisanship.”