TRUMP: ‘Crazy’ Media—Not Dems—Is the Real Opponent

‘They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) On a national holiday celebrating the American labor force, President Donald Trump was busy at work.

Bashing the media on his Twitter account.

The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do “fact checking” anymore, and are only looking for the “kill.” They take good news and make it bad. They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

The silver lining for his Republican supporters: “we are winning,” the president said in a follow-up tweet.

….The good news is that we are winning. Our real opponent is not the Democrats, or the dwindling number of Republicans that lost their way and got left behind, our primary opponent is the Fake News Media. In the history of our Country, they have never been so bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

While political opponents dismiss such claims as bluster from a thin-skinned president, he is not alone in making accusations of unfairness and disinformation.

“The news media is taking hits from all sides, underscoring the bitter partisan divide and fierce war over the ‘official story’ coming out of President Trump’s Washington,” The Hill reported in a story Saturday taking inventory of some of journalism’s latest missteps.

“Political news is all-encompassing now, and everything is seen through a partisan lens,” Tobe Berkovitz, a Boston University professor specializing in political communications, told The Hill.

“Some of these outlets that used to be seen as objective as possible, the august institutions of the past era that covered these stories relatively objectively in the classic sense, there’s been a sea change along with the increasing partisanship of voters that has brought us to the point we’re at now,” Berkovitz said.

Former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson has slammed that paper in her book “Merchants of Truth,” saying its news pages were “unmistakably anti-Trump.” She leveled the same accusation against The Washington Post.

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell was condemned in recent days for a fake story that alleged billionaire Russian oligarchs with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin countersigned loans for Trump. He apologized and retracted the story.

But even before Trump, Hillary Clinton tore into the media.

As BBC News reported: “On 8 December 2016, Hillary Clinton made a speech in which she mentioned “the epidemic of malicious fake news and false propaganda that flooded social media over the past year. … It’s now clear that so-called fake news can have real-world consequences.”